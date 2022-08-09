NDC has nothing good, they just want to destroy Ghana – Kofi Akpaloo

The founder and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo has berated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for their opposition to the exclusive use of the Ghana Card for the upcoming continuous voters' registration exercise.

Akpaloo intimated that the NDC’s opposition is not for any good reason but only to create havoc in the country, onuaonline.com reports.



He added that the party has intentionally decided not to attend Inter-Party Advisory Committee, IPAC, meetings, where the decisions on the 2024 election are taken, and is now trying to become a stumbling block to a decision taken by all the other stakeholders in the elections.



“NDC has strongly refused to attend IPAC meetings since the 2020 general elections and they feel that without them we cannot hold meetings to take decisions because they see Ghana to be either for NDC or NPP.



“Can the NDC leadership boldly and openly say that the party has not been served letters to attend IPAC meetings to discuss Ghana’s electoral reforms?” Akpaloo is quoted to have said in an interview on Onua TV.



He urged Ghanaians to ignore the NDC's opposition on the use of the Ghana Card and put in measures to ensure that they will get one because only the card can be used by prospective voters to get onto the register.

The Electoral Commission of Ghana laid a new C.I the EC has laid before parliament, which is seeking to use the Ghana Card only for voters’ registration.



The new CI which is titled Public Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2021, laid in Parliament, aims to continuously register Ghanaians who turn 18 using only the Ghana Card as the required document for the exercise.



Another key proposal in the bill is the creation of two voter registers, namely the electoral area register and the constituency register.



However, the NDC and other Ghanaians including former EC boss Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan have objected to the EC’s proposal; saying that the use of the Ghana Card will disenfranchise a lot of eligible Ghanaian voters because a lot of people do not have the card and might not have the opportunity to acquire them before the new register is prepared.



IB/