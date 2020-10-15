NDC has recruited agents planning to create confusion on Dec 7 – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

Kennedy Agyapong, MP for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has alleged that the National Democratic Congress have recruited some individuals to pose as polling agents, in disguise, to cause chaos on Election Day.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, the NDC is well informed they will lose the elections on December 7, so, they are trying every means to cause chaos at some strongholds of the New Patriotic Party.



He mentioned Central Region, Eastern, Ashanti, Brong and Ahafo region as some targeted areas in the country, adding that the Ashanti Region will be the first region to be targeted



“…the NDC knows they will lose this election, so they have planned to go all out they have zoned strongholds in the country they know are going to lose. Surprisingly Central Region, they are aware they going to lose. Eastern, Ashanti, Brong and Ahafo region, they are training polling agents who are not polling agents who are there to cause mayhem and they will start around 4 pm on the day of voting.” He said

Speaking on NET2TV, the MP he added “so the NDC has a bad intention ahead of the December 7 polls. They have distributed the trained individuals to Ashaiman, Kasoa, Asawase and Tamale. They recruited some of them are from Tamale. And they are going to disturb the process.”



“The attack will start from Ashanti region, so the NPP should look out for this, they have a lawyer in every constituency who is going in to defend anybody going to create chaos on that day in every constituency. They say claim their Flagbearer is from the Central Region so losing in that region will be embarrassing so they are planning to create confusion. But they have made a mistake by creating awareness.” He further disclosed.