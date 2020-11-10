NDC in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba condemns attacks on NPP Chairman

Fuseini Mohammed, NPP Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region has condemned the violence and attacks meted out on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency Chairman, Mr. Fuseini Mohammed and others.

A statement signed by the NDC communication Officer for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency Mr Kipo Elijah Bakar on 8th November, 2020 said the NPP constituency organiser, Mr. Adams Abu and youth Organiser Mr. Sakara Adam aka SK were rescued by their own feet despite the presence of the heavy police.



Kipo Elijah Bakar said the National Farmers’ Day was instituted by the government of Ghana (PNDC) in 1985 in recognition of the vital role farmers and fishers play in the Ghanaian economy and that it is to motivate gallant farmers.



He said, however, this package has suddenly become an event for awarding party cronies in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District recently.



Mr Kipo said the celebration is now done by party top hierarchy of the district and not the agricultural directorate.



The NDC called on all the investigative agencies to quickly investigate the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba agricultural directorate because the issues of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba agric directorate are too many and last Friday’s bloody attacks were the results of some.

Kipo Elijah Bakar said in 2018, the name of the District Best Farmer was changed at the event ground.



He further said the NPP chairman, Mr. Fuseini Mohammed accused the agricultural directorate of over 500 missing bags of fertilizer meant for “Planting for Food and Jobs” last year.



Kipo Elija said in the same 2019, Motorcycles meant for the agric extension officers got missing and within same year, the District Best Farmer, Mr. Bukari Tingbani was replaced with Mr. Gbum Anboon, the NPP branch (polling station) chairman for Sogoyiri.



The NDC Communication Officer said on 7th January, 2020 the NDC of Sawla held a press conference on the above issues, and they were vindicated by last Fridays unsuccessful event.



Kipo Elijah said even though documents intercepted by the NDC has Mr. Bukari Tungbani as the District Best Farmer for this year, he was replaced with Mr. Adams Abu, the NPP constituency organizer and that got the programme truncated with violence and hooliganism.

Kipo Elijah Bakar explained that in 2019, Mr. Bukari Tungbani alleged he was directed to give GHc2’000 before the award could be presented to him and his failure to pay that bribe denied him the award.



Kipo Elijah said Mr. Bukari has confirmed to the NDC communication officer for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Mr. Kipo Elijah Bakari that, at last Fridays event, he was told to quickly bring GHc3,000 for that same award.



Kipo Elijah said Mr Tungbani was disappointed with the whole initiative and was not ready to pay even though three days to the event he was chosen as the Best Farmer.



The NDC said Mr. Martin Gala, the agric director has allowed political interference and manipulation of his outfit and he may face the wrath of the people if he doesn’t sit up.



Kipo Elijah said the Agric Director and Planning Committee of the 36th District version National Farmers’ Day Celebration must be summoned by DISEC for questioning and to prevent reprisal attacks.

Last Friday the NPP Chairman for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency of the Savannah Region Mr Fuseini Mohammed was chased with cudgels and stones and beaten to pulp allegedly by one Tingbani Bukari and his brothers from a community called Kunfusi because they felt the award of a tricycle motorbike should have been awarded to him (Tingbani Bukari).



The report says the NPP Chairman ran into a nearby house where the landlord tried to stop the Kunfusi people but the landlord himself was also beaten and the Chairman pulled out and beaten more with blood oozing from his ears until he was rescued by many people.



Tingbani Bukari and his brothers from Kunfusi said he (Tingbani) should have received a motorbike but that was changed under the instruction of the NPP Chairman Mr Fushieni Mohammed.



Hon Sadak said after speeches by the District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr Lawal Tamimu and others, the presentation of awards went smoothly until a Tricycle motor which was supposed to go to Tingbani Bukari from Kunfusi was instead given to the NPP Youth Organiser for the Constituency who is not a known farmer resulting in the problem.



Hon Sadak told Nkilgi FM the brothers of Mr Tingbani said he was shortchanged because he was duly informed of the Award.

The Assemblyman for Kalba said in the course of the confusion the Police decided to send the Tricycle motor to the Kalba Police station but the NPP Chairman decided to move to the police station where he was accosted on the way and beaten.