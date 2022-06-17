NDC internal elections: We are on track - Bede Ziedeng

Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng, Member of Parliament for Lawra Constituency

A Senior Member of the National Democratic Congress in charge of Special Duties and currently, a Member of Parliament for Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Bede Anwataazumo Ziedeng has disclosed that the party is on course with its timetable for the 2024 General Election.

The immediate past Director of Elections of the Party in an interview with gbcghanaonline.com also dismissed the assertion that the party is being slow by electing Branch and Constituency Executives as a Political Party in opposition trying to recapture power in the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections.



According to him, “NDC is on course doing its internal elections and as far as I’m concerned, we are not late at all.”



He said, according to the programme of the Party, it will end the internal elections by the first quarter of next year and “that is the programme by the first quarter of 2023, we would have been in a position to elect a flag bearer for 2024 and then also prepare to elect our Parliamentary Candidates for 2024 general election”, he noted.



Mr. Ziedeng submitted that the NDC is not a new Political Party, that has just be formed for someone to suggest that, a new party needs to put structures in place.

"The NDC is 30 years and it has an established structures in place at all levels”, but “it’s imperative that, from time to time, we review, update and upgrade our existing structures and procedures as happen in the life of any man-that what we are doing currently to update our membership, and give an opportunity to more qualified Ghanaian to join the Party.”



In accordance with its timetable for the conduct of its internal elections, the Party is expected to bring to an end the Limited Registration which has been extended to 18th June 2022 which will be followed by the Branch Elections immediately and end on July 7, 2022.



Collation of branch election results will start from 7th to 10th July 2022 before the Constituency Elections slated for September, and the month of October will be for Regional, Youth and Women Congress before the National Congress in November or December 2022.