NDC is a law-abiding organization – Defeamakpor on court injunction

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has asserted that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will adhere to the court injunction placed on the South Tongu branch of the party.

The Sogakope High Court injuncted the South Tongu Constituency from participating in the NDC polls happening today Saturday, December 17, 2022. The party was sued by some members from five branches in the South Tongu Constituency.



Commenting on the injunction in an interview with TV3 on Saturday, December 17, 2023, the South Dayi legislator, said that the NDC party is a law-abiding organization and for that matter, they will abide by the court injunction.



The Sogakope Court on December 8, 2022, granted an order to restrain South Tongu Constituency executives from participating in the elections. Both NDC and the Electoral Commission have been served copies of the writ.













