0
Menu
News

NDC is a law-abiding organization – Defeamakpor on court injunction

Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor MP South Dayi.png Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi

Sat, 17 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi Constituency, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, has asserted that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will adhere to the court injunction placed on the South Tongu branch of the party.

The Sogakope High Court injuncted the South Tongu Constituency from participating in the NDC polls happening today Saturday, December 17, 2022. The party was sued by some members from five branches in the South Tongu Constituency.

Commenting on the injunction in an interview with TV3 on Saturday, December 17, 2023, the South Dayi legislator, said that the NDC party is a law-abiding organization and for that matter, they will abide by the court injunction.

The Sogakope Court on December 8, 2022, granted an order to restrain South Tongu Constituency executives from participating in the elections. Both NDC and the Electoral Commission have been served copies of the writ.





AM/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Ben Ephson faults Sammy Gyamfi's support for Genfi
Nigerian politician slams Akufo-Addo over 'begging the West' comment
'Trotro' driver, mate drag, brutally beat up police officer
‘I own only one Land Cruiser' – Sammy Gyamfi
UK MP of Ghanaian parentage declared bankrupt over £1.7m debt
Related Articles: