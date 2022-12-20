NDC is bankrupt of good economic policies – Dabie Mensah

A leading member of the NPP, Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah

Mr. Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region, has called on Ghanaians to ignore the propaganda machinery adopted by the largest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to make the government unpopular in the eyes of the masses.

He emphasised that the nation's economy was bouncing back and entreated everybody to support the government in its efforts to stabilize the economy and, accordingly, better the lives of the good people of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with reporters at Odumase at the just-ended NDC national congress, Mr. Appiah, a former organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, said the "NDC is bankrupt with economic policies and the party has nothing positive to do to improve the economy."



He said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the entire NPP economic management team deserved commendation as the Ghana cedi regained its strength against the US dollar.



"My brother, believe me, very soon things will change for the better. The NPP has that track record and our economic management team, chaired by the Vice President, is going through sleepless nights to bounce back the economy", he stated.



"The sharp and drastic fall of the US dollar as well as a dip in the prices of petroleum products are all indicators that the economy is progressing steadily," Mr Mensah added.



Touching on the NDC's congress, Mr. Mensah said the newly elected national leadership of the party "was weightless to match the NPP in the election of 2024, and believe me, their propaganda machinery and mischievous tactics will not work this time."

"How can a political party which couldn't even collate its votes in election 2020 manage the national economy?"



"In fact, the party was bankrupt with ideas and lacked competent men. So, it would be economically suicidal if we make any mistake and allow the party to regain political power in the next general election," Mr Mensah stated.



"The good people of Ghana have chastised us for some time now, but look at the magic Dr Bawumia's economic management is doing now. I think we all desire to witness improvements in our socio-economic livelihoods and that is exactly what the economic management team is doing now", he said.



On the NPP's impending elections to choose a Presidential Candidate to lead the party for Election 2024, Mr Mensah said "Dr Bawumia has distinguished himself as the prudent and efficient manager of the economy", saying "Ghana wilmanagementfer in his hands in 2024 and beyond".



He said the NPP needed to strengthen internal unity, and cohesion to be able to conduct vigorous electioneering and propagate the achievements of the government so that the electorate could make informed decisions and vote for the NPP in the next General Election.