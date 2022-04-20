NDC is bigger than any individual – Andy Kankam

Andy Kankam

Editor of the Informer Newspaper, Andy Kankam, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should take into serious consideration the Economic Intelligence Unit’s (EIU) report, called on the party to change its leadership to win election 2024.

The EIU report said the NDC has a higher prospect of winning the 2024 elections but that could elude them if former President John Dramani Mahama is maintained as flag bearer.



In an interview with Don Kwabena Prah on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show, he said “I don’t need the EIU report to tell me what is going to happen because I am a grassroot man and I know what’s going on. Leadership will definitely change hands because the NDC is a strong party and not an individual.



If the same candidate who was rejected in the last election is brought back, do you think it will be so easy for Ghanaians to vote for him?”



According to him, former President Mahama will only have one term in office if elected in 2024 “the party will then have to market another person for the next election which will be difficult.”



Andy Kankam further noted that some leading members of the NDC have refused to accept the truth to change the flagbearer of the party.



“the EIU has been consistent with their prediction and the NDC should treat this report with all seriousness rather than brand it as false.” He said.

Portions of the EIU report read;



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024.



“Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term.



“The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change.



“The NDC, therefore, stands a reasonable chance of winning the 2024 elections.”