NDC is joking with a lion – Hannah Bissiw warns party against NPP

Dr Louisa Hannah Bissiw.jpeg Dr. Hanna Bissiw

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

National Women Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hanna Bissiw believes her party is joking with the New Patriotic Party(NPP).

She wants the youth of the party to step out and match the NPP which is in government in its quest to see the NDC return to power in 2024.

Speaking to newly elected Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) executives of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED)- Mampong Campus, the former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture said “now we are joking with this lion.

"As young people going out there, go with all the aggressiveness, don’t think you can treat them with kid gloves. Let’s woo them to our side those that we can and let us at all times be prepared to sacrifice.”

According to her, NDC is the only party that truly develops Ghana challenging the youth of the party to brand it and make it more attractive to the outside world.

“It is only NDC that truly develops Ghana. It is NDC that truly gives us security. I am coming from the Northern part of Ghana and they will tell you they miss the NDC not just because of development but because they want their peace.

"It is only NDC that brings about justice. What is happening today in the so-called law courts, we those who are on the streets don’t understand the law.

"Our laws will be at the polling centres, our laws will be at the branches, our laws will be how effectively we work at the branches, our laws will be how we sacrifice because when NDC is in power you can get your scholarship,” she added.

