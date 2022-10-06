NDC is not a safe haven for thieves - Sammy Gyamfi to Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Bosiako (right), Sammy Gyamfi (left)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has told the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, a.k.a. Wontumi, he is not welcome to the NDC.

This is after assertions that Wontumi had stated that should the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo government prosecute for his alleged involvement in illegal mining (‘galamsey’) he will leave the NPP to campaign for the NDC.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, on Thursday (October 6), the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, said that the NDC will not accept Wontumi because the party is not for criminals.



“We read in the media that he has said somewhere that if he is arrested, he will come and campaign for the NDC. Mr Wontumi, we don’t need you. And we will not accept you because the NDC is not a safe haven for thieves and people who destroy water bodies, our lands and our forest reserves. We don’t need people like you

He said that



“As a leading figure within the NPP, we can understand why President Akufo-Addo has refused to crack the whip on Wontumi's destruction of the environment, because this conduct ties perfectly into the grand agenda of "Party Hia Sika", which aims at mobilizing money for the New Patriotic Party through illegal mining activities.