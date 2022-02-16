NDC is opposed to E-Levy due to fear it will help NPP retain power – Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has said the NDC’s opposition to the E-Levy might be because they fear the implementation of the level will retain NPP in power.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) might be afraid of passing the levy because it will give the government enough funds to carry out infrastructure projects which will make it look good in the eyes of Ghanaians, Starrfm.com.gh reports.



“I’m tempted to believe that the NDC suspects that with the benefits of E-levy Ghanaians will say that things like roads and schools have become better so I will vote for the NPP when I go to the polls in 2024.

“The way the e-levy is structured. In two and a half years time, the NPP are going to show Ghanaians what they used the E-Levy for,” Ben Ephson was quoted by starrfm.com.gh.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is keen on implementing the E-Levy with Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta currently leading town hall meetings to explain to Ghanaians the importance of the levy.



The Minister has even stated that without the E-Levy Ghana will have to go for an International Monetary Fund bailout, which he said will be “disastrous” for the country.



The minority caucus (NDC), however, has stated that they want the levy dropped. They even rejected a compromise made by the majority caucus and the government to reduce the levy from 1.75 percent to 1.5 percent.