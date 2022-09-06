'NDC is the best party to bring that change and rescue the country' - Former MCE

Margaret Ansei

National Communications Team Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Margaret Ansei, has criticised the government for dragging the country back to thirty years when unemployment and economic hardship were on the rise.

This, according to her, is as a result of bad leadership skills exhibited by the current administration, and handing over power to another NPP government will worsen the situation.



The Former Suhum Municipal Chief Executive who was speaking on the Political Platform segment of GBC SUNRISE FM’s “Ade Akyi Abia”, noted that, “it is time for the citizenry to change power and the NDC is the best party to bring that change and rescue the country”.



According to Madam Ansei, a President who only thinks about winning the next elections amidst the challenges facing the country should be voted out. She encouraged the public to visit the party’s registration centers at the various branches of the Eastern Region to register and join the rescue party for Ghana.



Addressing the Auditor-General’s report, Madam Ansei stressed on the importance of being accountable to the people and urged public officers to desist from engaging in corrupt activities.

On the controversial Ahotor project, she advised that the issue to be resolved amicably at the internal levels.



The Former Cape Coast Municipal Chief Executive, Priscilla Arhin, who was also on the show observed that corruption in the educational sector is worrisome.



She called on the management of the institutions mentioned in the Auditor General’s report of engaging in corrupt practices to investigate the issue and quickly address them.