NDC is the nation builder while NPP is the destroyer – Sam Pee Yalley

Former Ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley

Former Ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley, has lamented that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has not properly maintained any of the development projects that were undertaken by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

According to him, the NDC is credited for giving the nation sufficient social, economic, and infrastructure facelift whereas the NPP has mastered the art of destroying such projects that are meant to enhance the lives of the ordinary Ghanaian.



Speaking in an interview on TV XYZ, the former Ambassador contended that the NDC administration had developed and commissioned all significant developmental projects in the nation since the beginning of the Fourth Republic.



“You know, for the NDC, it is not about doing politics to steal or engage in any financial misappropriation but rather we’re here to serve the country…



“I’m telling you that if you take the history of the country, since the Fourth Republic. You will realize that everything that is about development was brought by the NDC.

"It is a fact that is the NDC that built all four regional hospitals, airports and so many others. So, the simple theory is that NDC builds the country while NPP comes to destroy it. Our members are also seasoned and they are all in a professional organization,” he said.



