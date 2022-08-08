58
NDC, jobless people may be the ones calling for reshuffle - Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo's Presidential Moving Chair President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 8 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that persons may have ulterior motives for calling for a reshuffle of government appointees under his administration.

According to him, persons calling for the reshuffle may be persons looking for job opportunities and also some NDC members whose actions may be aimed at undermining government.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilize the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs,” he said.

He said his ministers have performed well and therefore he has no good reason to reshuffle them despite the pressure.

“Many of them for me, have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” ciitnewsroom quoted Akufo-Addo as having said.

Akufo-Addo made this statement during a radio interview on North Star radio in Tamale as part of his tour of the Northern Region this week.

