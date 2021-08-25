NDC joked with election 2020 – Yamin fires

Former Deputy Minister of Ashanti Region, Joseph Yamin

Former Deputy Minister for the Ashanti region under the erstwhile Mahama administration, Joseph Yamin has blamed his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), for their defeat in the 2020 general elections.

Yamin, a former Deputy Sports Minister, who was speaking to Mugabe Maase on the Gumbe show on TV XYZ Tuesday night said the NDC could have won the elections last year had they the men to match the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He said the NDC relaxed at a point while the election results were being collated, stressing that it led to their loss.



“The people could vote massively for you but how do you protect the votes in your favour?” he quizzed while interacting with host Mugabe Maase.”We [in NDC] joked in 2020.”



Asked what could have been done right in the heat of the moment, Yamin disclosed that the NPP was able to bully the NDC during the polls and counting period.

“I believe going forward, we should be forceful… Mugabe, even the Bible says we go to Heaven through forceful means,” he added.



He said the NPP resorts to intimidation and lawless tactics to scare the members of the NDC and urged that the executives of the party regain conciousness to be able to deal with them in the next general elections in 2024.



” We should be aggressive. NDC should go back to its roots and this is not, in any way, to indicate that we are violent, ” he added.