NDC just signed its death certificate – NPP reacts to removal of Haruna Iddrisu, others

Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Ernest Owusu Bempah

The Deputy National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Ernest Owusu Bempah believes the National Democratic Congress has scored an ‘own goal’ with its decision to substitute Haruna Iddrisu for Dr Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.

Owusu Bempah believes that the move by the National Executive Council of the NDC works in the favor of the NPP as Haruna Iddrisu had become a thorn in the flesh of the NPP caucus in Parliament.



He holds that the Haruna Iddris has for the past six year mastered the art of parliamentary experience and that bringing Dr Ato Forson, who he considers to be inexperienced, is akin to the party signing its own death certificate.



He is quoted by Onua FM to have said that the move presents a great opportunity for Majority caucus to re-establish its control over the house.



“To sack Haruna Iddrisu, a matured leader to bring an amateur Ato Forson will keep the NDC in opposition,” he said.



“To remove Haruna Iddrisu who has been giving NPP nightmare in Parlaiment and to bring Ato Forson is a political suicide, they will be floored in Parliament. They have written their own obituary in 2024. It tells you the incompetence of the NDC, it tells you they haven’t got a clue.

“Can Ato Forson match up to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in terms of parliamentary debate and knowledge? Kofi Armah Buah debating Afenyo-Markin? That is a political obituary, it is a political suicide for NDC,” he said in a statement following the changes made to the leadership of the Minority by the NDC on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.



He added “Mahama comes nowhere near Haruna Iddrisu when it comes to political knowledge. He has won the hearts and minds of Northern region, he is one of the key pillars in the north and for you to get Haruna out to bring Ato Forson it means they have written their political obituary.”



Background



A former deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has been appointed as the Minority Leader, as replacement for Haruna Iddrisu.



Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has also been named as the new deputy Minority Chief Whip.

Kwame Agbodza takes over as Chief Whip.



Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, has been maintained as the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip, while Comfort Doyo Cudjoe-Ghansah, MP for Ada, is the Second deputy Minority Chief Whip.



This was contained in a letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, from the National Democratic Congress dated January 23, 2023.