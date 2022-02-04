NDC lacks the moral right to oppose E-levy – Abronye

NPP Bono Regional Communicator, Kwame Baffoe Abronye

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, has said the National Democratic Congress has no moral basis to oppose the E-levy, which was captured in their 2020 manifesto.

According to him, the NDC administration “lacked ideas” about electronic transaction and therefore, are in no capacity to question or criticize the proposed 1.75% levy.



Abronye DC disclosed this in an interview on Angel FM’s morning show, Anopa Bofo on Thursday while responding to Sammy Gyamfi’s previous comments on the same platform on Wednesday February 2, 2022.



The National Communications Director of the NDC described the E-levy as a “deception” and “grand theft” because Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had once said taxing mobile money users should never happen in the country when majority of Ghanaians are poor.



However, the NPP Regional Chairman said the actions of Sammy Gyamfi and the NDC amount to ignorance because, they had captured in their 2020 party manifesto ‘taxing of electronic transactions’, which is exactly what the Akufo-Addo-led government is introducing to develop the country.



The Bono Regional Chairman questioned why the NDC would include the electronic transactions levy in their manifesto if they knew it was not helpful to Ghanaians.

Abronye DC further alleged that he is tempted to believe the NDC’s manifesto was not written by the party but rather they stole a manifesto authored by former Nigerian Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who served under ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007.



Kwame Baffoe lambasted the leadership of the opposition party for failing to do due diligence and knowing what was contained in their own 2020 manifesto.



He also told the host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, that taxes are used to develop nations therefore if the NDC are not in support of the E-levy then they should not ask government for development.



He concluded by calling on Ghanaians to seek to understand government’s plans of using monies accrued from the levy to build good roads and hospitals among other developmental projects.