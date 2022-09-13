1
NDC lawyers quiet over Mahama's attack on judiciary are abettors of hate - Dame

John Mahama And Godfred Dame .png John Dramani Mahama and Godfred Dame

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame has called on all lawyers to stand up and defend the judiciary against attacks stating that it was a responsibility for them so to do.

His call was related to recent attacks specifically by former president John Dramani Mahama on the judiciary.

In his address at the ongoing Ghana Bar Association's Conference in Ho, Dame stressed that it was worrying that National Democratic Congress, NDC, lawyers had failed to call Mahama to order despite having made the comments at a party event.

"Non-lawyer Mahama made the comments at a meeting of the legal committee of his party, none of the lawyers raised a finger to contest the wrong and dangerous propaganda by the former president. By their silence, they became abettors of the propagation of hate against the judiciary," Dame submitted.

He reiterated the fact that lawyers needed to be the loudest and strongest defenders of an independent judiciary and by extension defenders of the most crucial arm of government.

"I find it worrying because lawyers ought to be the loudest and strongest defenders of the independence, integrity and importance of the judiciary rather than serving as tools for its destruction," he added.

Mahama told a gathering of NDC lawyers at a conference in Ada that a judiciary needed to be trusted by the public at all times because such trust had wide-ranging implications on the security of the state.

He aimed at the current Chief Justice stating that it would take a new CJ to carry out needed reforms in the judiciary because of a growing lack of trust in their work.

The NDC has strongly stood by his views whiles the NPP have slammed it as unwarranted and needless.

