NDC leader heaps praises on Adjei-Mensah Korsah; says he’s performed well

NDC Bono Regional Communications Officer, Charles Akowuah

The Bono Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Charles Akowuah has without mincing words described Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah as the best-performing appointee in the area.

He disclosed that the Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development has over the period, proven to be on top of his duties as a lawmaker in the Techiman South Constituency.



In his view, the Akufo-Addo-led administration has been magnanimous in appointing persons from Bono Region to various positions in his government but maintained that the Techiman South lawmaker beats them all.



“What the NPP government has done so well for the Bono area is appointments. We have the Minister for Health, we have the Minister for Labour and Employment and we also have the Minister for Justice and Attorney General as well as his Deputy. It is not always common to have the Minister and his Deputy from the same Region except the Finance Ministry where Ken Ofori-Atta and Mrs. Abena Osei-Asare all come from the Eastern Region,” he observed on Techiman-based radio station

The NDC Executive added “We have been blessed with the CEO for the middle belt, we also have the Board Chairman of Bui Power Authority and Ambassador to India. The Bono area also has a Deputy CEO but Kwame are you listening? If you look at the contributions of Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah to Techiman South and if you put all these appointees together, he has outperformed them. You can choose to add the Regional Minister. We have always heard about his contributions to constituents including support for market women irrespective of which party they belong to”.



According to him, the Deputy Minister has littered a lot of visible projects in the constituency to the shock of the NDC and while comparing and contrasting, maintained he stands tall and has not disappointed those who entrusted him with their mandate.