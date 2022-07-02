NDC leaders have already shared all positions ahead of 2025 - NPP MP alleges

NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Akim Oda constituency, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has forewarned the grass roots of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as well as supporters and the youth following the party to note that the party has made advanced preparations for the year 2025.

These preparations, according to him are not ones that would benefit the members of the opposition party as he disclosed that the NDC leadership has already shared political positions to their favourite members should they come back to power.



He was speaking in relation to the Arise Ghana demonstration held by some NDC leaders and took place from the Obra Spot at Circle in Accra to the Jubilee House from Tuesday, June 28 to Wednesday, June 29, 2022.



He condemned the behavior of the demonstrators and their organizers.



"Do you know NDC have already shared the political posts? They have finished sharing all the posts. Even the person who will watch over the toilet has already been appointed. So, if you are an NDC member and you don't have post yet, start advising yourself," he said.

"NDC has lost credibility, so all they're doing is to hit the streets and take advantage of the vulnerables," he added.



Watch video below



