NDC’ll win 2024 polls, gain small majority in parliament – EIU report

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Economist and Intelligence Unit (EIU) is predicting victory for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 election after two terms of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in government.

According to the EIU, the NDC will not only win the presidential poll but also gain a small majority in the legislature.

The EIU, in its report, despite predicting an NDC victory, stated that for the NDC to revitalise its prospects of winning, it needs a fresh candidate despite the fact that its 2020 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama is considering running again.

“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under the constitutionally mandated term limits, Mr Akufo-Addo cannot run for a third term. Mr Mahama is reportedly considering whether to run again, but we expect the NDC to seek to revitalise its prospects with a fresh candidate,” the report said.

“After two terms of NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament,” it added.

Meanwhile, the NPP is seeking to win power again with the #Breakthe8 campaign.

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is confident of handing over to an NPP president-elect in January 2025.

Source: classfmonline.com
