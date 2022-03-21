NDC lost a seat in Naana Opoku-Agyemang's home Region, she didn’t make an impact - Obed Asamoah

23
Obed Yao Asamoah067 Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Obed Yao Asamoah

Mon, 21 Mar 2022

Former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Obed Yao Asamoah, has said the former President John Mahama’s running mate, Naana Opoku-Agyemang did not make any impact in the Central Region in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the NDC lost a seat at Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s home region in the Central Region under her watch.

In an interview with JoyNews, he said, “The lady who is a running mate to Mahama lost the Central Region in the last election. Lost a whole constituency."

Obed Asamoah added that the NDC could risk losing most of its seats in the Central Region if Alan Kyerematen becomes the flagbearer of the NPP party.

“Alan Kyerematen is a factor to consider. He could win. If he does, it poses a threat to the NDC in the Central region because his mother’s side is from Central Region.”

Opoku-Agyemang was selected as the presidential running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on July 6, 2020 for Ghana's December 2020 General elections. She became the first female running mate of the two major political parties in Ghana.

