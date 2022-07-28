NDC man 'reveals' how NPP plans to rig Election 2024 with Ghana card

Henry Osei Akoto. NDC National Organizer hopeful

National Organizer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto is alleging that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is planning to rig the 2024 general election.

According to him, the NDC is aware of the machinations employed by the NPP to use the Ghana card to rig the next election.



The NPP have always maintained they will break the usual 8-year circle of governance of the two major political parties which has been the norm since 1992.



Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia had made public pronouncements in the past which sort to suggest that the Ghana card is very impactful to Ghanaians.



Speaking recently at the launch of two new high-level information technology programmes at Accra Business School at Baatson in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said one Ghana card is more impactful than a thousand interchanges.



In relation to same issue, Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe dismissed report that the EC will compile a new register for the 2024 elections using the Ghana card as base document but revealed it was instead putting in place measures to ensure the continuous registration of persons onto the register and will rely on the Ghana card.



Owing to this pronouncement, the NDC National Organiser hopeful believes gov’t is in bed with the EC to rig the next elections.

In a panel discussion on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben, Henry Osei Akoto stated that the NDC is aware of machinations by gov’t and the EC to rig the 2024 elections.



He advised the parties involved to better drop these plans because the NDC is aware and it’s not going to happen.



He reiterated the same stance in a series of tweets.



“Summing up their actions overtime, one can only conclude that there is a grand plan to influence the outcome of Election2024 with the Ghana card. The election rigging with Ghana card agenda will not happen today or tomorrow,” he tweeted.



