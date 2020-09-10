Politics

NDC manifesto is a document of the people, for the people and by the people - Sammy Gyamfi

NDC Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described the 2020 Manifesto of his party as a ‘manifesto of the people, for the people and by the people.’

According to him, the manifesto is the complete document containing the views of the ordinary voter and not that of the party leaders.



“Our manifesto policies are not just policies which sound good to the ear, they are good policies that are doable and achievable. These promises touch a large section of Ghanaians which is also going to transform the destiny of this country”, Mr Sammy Gyamfi said during an interview on Angel FM’s ‘An?pa B?fo?’ morning show.



Mr Sammy Gyamfi also described this as thinking outside the box because they carefully thought about it together with the people.



Touching on the tax exemption for small businesses, medium-sized companies and newly established, he explained that, in order to create sustainable jobs, the private sectors should comprise of small scale businesses.

This he said he will only happen if the small scale businesses are supported by the government.



“That is why John Dramani Mahama, as a visionary leader, has decided to give tax reliefs to support and sustain the operations of these companies”, Sammy Gyamfi added.



Mr Sammy Gyamfi has therefore assured that the realization of this manifesto will be the vision of the people.

