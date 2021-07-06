NDC march gathers momentum as hundreds converge for protest

Protestors converged at the Accra Mall at 6:00 am

The NDC youth wing protest against insecurity in the country code-named “A march for Justice” is gathering momentum as scores of protesters have converged at the Accra Mall to begin the demonstration.

Protesters are all dressed in red attires holding placards that mostly speak against the killings of innocent Ghanaians.



There is a heavy security presence at the grounds and strict compliance with covid-19 protocols as almost all demonstrators have masked up, according to shots from the scene.



The NDC leadership is well represented including the National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, and the Women caucus among others.



They will, from there, march through the Liberation Road to Opeibea House through Aviation road through to the Lands Commission.

The march will proceed to the Flagstaff House through the Switchback road, use the Arko Adjei interchange through to Parliament House.



Protesters will at the Jubilee House present a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, while a similar one will also be submitted to the Speaker of Parliament at the Parliament House.



According to the National Youth Organizer, the safety of demonstrators and the strict enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines is guaranteed.



“Leadership appreciates the goodwill and support the street protest has received so far from Ghanaians from all quarters, CSOs, other political parties, and allied partners. This demonstrates that the generality of Ghanaians is in support of marching against the social ills this government has visited on us as a people”, aspects of the statement read.



The protest is to demand justice for all killed and brutalized by State-sponsored thuggery and/or adventurism by the Police and Military forces.

It also seeks social justice for the unemployed youth in the country.



