NDC members go ‘bonkers’ over betrayal by MPs in ministerial approval vote

Minority Black Attire 27 File photo of the minority section of parliament

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress are angry and are expressing same on various social media platforms following the approval of six ministerial nominees by parliament on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Despite the equal numbers on both the minority and majority sides (136 apiece) on the day, all six ministerial nominees got more than the minimum 137 votes when a secret balloting was conducted. It emerged that NDC MPs had actually voted for all the nominees.

Mortified and angered by the decision by some members of the caucus to break rank in voting against the directive of the party’s leadership, the NDC members are expressing their thoughts via social media.

Having been directed by their party to reject the nominees on the basis of the size of the government in the face of the country’s current economic crisis, the minority members remained clear about their objection against the approval of the nominees during the debate by the house on the matter.

However, the secret balloting proved otherwise.

For some members of the NDC, the result of the vote is a clear act of betrayal while others believe it is an embarrassing spectacle which casts a dent on the entire caucus.

