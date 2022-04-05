NDC militants will rise up and defend the party in 2024 – Hanna Bissiw warns NPP

NDC National Women Organiser, Dr. Hanna Bissiw

The National Women’s Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hanna Bissiw, has served notice to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that since the security agencies have refused to offer them protection during elections, the militants on their side will rise to the occasion.

According to her, some women of the party were killed, others attacked and some were thrown behind bars while the security agencies looked on unconcerned promising there will never be a repeat.



“I have said as the National Women Organiser, some of my women were killed, some were cut with cutlasses and after that, they put them behind bars bleeding.



"I know that in the Upper East Region my women could not meet because they attacked them. So I will also prepare since we do not have security on our side as the President said in opposition if they realized that the state security could not protect them the militants on their side were going to take their arms and protect them.



"I will say to the President that we have realized that you cannot protect us because the Ejura killings went nowhere, Techiman you referred to as a few regrettable deaths.

"Mr. President, me as National Women Organiser since my women were killed and since my women were brutalized, the militants on our side will rise up and according to the rights of our constitution, we shall defend ourselves”, she warned while speaking to newly elected Tertiary Education Institution Network (TEIN) executives of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED)- Mampong Campus.



The former lawmaker promised that the governing NPP will be treated in equal measure the kind of treatment extended to the opposition NDC in 2024.



“What you give is what you can give out. If they give us love, we will give love but if they shoot at us Honorable Chair we shall also respond. You cannot be killing us and asking us to keep quiet.



"So we are going to play football; we are going to attack, we are going to defend, we are going to score”, she disclosed.