NDC mourns Ama Benyiwa Doe

Ama Benyiwa Doe

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), is mourning the demise of Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe, a former Central Regional Minister.

A statement issued by Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the leadership and membership of the NDC had learnt with great sorrow the passing of Madam Ama Benyiwa Doe, a stalwart and a pillar of the Party.



"Auntie Ama, as she was popularly called, was a courageous firebrand of our great family and her loss robs us of yet another elder whose knowledge and experiences we frequently drank from.



"To the older members of the NDC, Auntie Ama was a shining example of conviction, dedication and hardwork around which alone this party was built from grassroots up onto the heights that chalked the victories of nation-building and the cementing of the Social Democratic ideology into the political fabric of Ghana".



It noted that to the youth, and most especially the young women, she was a bright star whose loyalty and commitment was a never-ending inspiration.



"Sadly, the Lord who gave her to us and Ghana, has called her back home.

"We in the NDC shall mourn her, celebrate her, learn from her life, and salute her for what she achieved for party and country.



"For now, even though she was much a part of us, we shall, together with all necessary stakeholders, join hands with the family to honour her memory with a befitting farewell.



"Comrade Auntie Ama Benyiwa Doe, former Deputy Minister of Social Welfare and Employment, former Minister responsible for the Central Region, former Member of the Council of State, former National Women's Organizer of the NDC, the NDC shall never forget you.



"You have truly run the race, you have won the victor's crown of gold, and we wish you a peaceful rest in the bosom of your Maker."