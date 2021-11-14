NDC must bury its ego and accept appeal to reinstate Nana Konadu - Koku

Koku Anyidoho is a former deputy General Secretary of the NDC

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has supported the call by Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings on the leadership of the party to reinstate former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

He asked the party to bury its ego and reinstate the former First Lady.



Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings at an event to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of former President Jerry John Rawlings asked the party to reinstate her mother.



She said the mother was an integral member of the NDC and must be reinstated if the party wants a convincing win in 2024.



“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I would like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You.



“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do bring her back.”

Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings made the appeal at the commemoration of the one year anniversary of the late former president at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Friday November 12.



Commenting on this in a tweet, Mr Anyidoho said he was in support of the call since it would promote peace.



To him, the NDC must try and extend a hand to the former First Lady.



“I support 100% the very deep, passionate, and profound, call by Hon. Ezanetor Rawlings, for the NDC, to make efforts to stretch a hand of peace in the direction Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings. Let egos be buried & Let the greater good of the NDC prevail. Let’s give it a try,” he said in a tweet.