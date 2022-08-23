NDC must elect the best candidate for election 2024 - David Apeke

David Apeke

A staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is pleading with the party to elect into office, the finest of its members to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

In an interview, Mr. David Apeke, who is also contesting for the Vice Chairmanship of the NDC in Tema East says, meritocracy should be the watchword during the party’s upcoming election for executives at all levels of party administration because the party needs its most dedicated and experienced to win the next elections.



“Experience and dedication; these should be the watch word for us as we ready to elect the people who will lead us for the next four years because where the party finds itself is very touchy – a party in opposition that is generally expected to win the next elections,” he said.



He adds, “and the most dedicated because you want people that you can trust to focus and execute party agenda even though we are in opposition and things are not easy, especially, economically.



David Apeke, an electrical engineer, is contesting for the Vice Chairman position in the Tema East branch of the NDC and is bound to win because he is going to stand unopposed.



The reason he will not have anybody contesting him is because of his dedication to the party, having served the party at the branch level already and used his time in service to help many secure jobs and pay school fees among others.

His take comes as the NDC readies to elect its executives at the various levels of party administration – from branch all the way to national executives.With the NDC widely expected to win the 2024 elections, Mr. Apeke cautioned firmly against complacency.



“The general consensus is that we are winning the next elections and indeed everything points to this, but we have to remember that we are in politics and in politics, anything can happen at any time. We, therefore, owe it to ourselves to eschew complacency and work hard. Which is why we need really experienced and dedicated party officers.”



Meanwhile, he has also added his voice for calls to the party to put its past behind it and unite all its members for the next elections.



"Nobody is perfect, and so I will plead that we look at closing our ranks and if possible, readmitting those who were dismissed from the party for various infractions. The NPP is already doing this because it recognizes that politics is a game of numbers. I think we should unite,” Mr. David Apeke said.