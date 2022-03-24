NDC must go back to its ideological identification – Tony Aidoo

Former Defence Minister, Dr Tony Aidoo

Aidoo says the NDC should embrace its socialist ideology

You can trust Mahama; he has learnt from his mistakes – Aidoo



Mahama admitting his mistakes makes him a better candidate – Aidoo



Leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Tony Aidoo, has urged the party to go back to its socialist ideologies.



According to him, the NDC must embrace its socialist ideology and renounce its current ideology, which has led to selfishness.



“I’ve never been very functional in recent times in the party’s organisation, but my one advice which I would use this opportunity to voice is that the party must go back to its ideological identification. If it is socialist, it must embrace socialist principles. You cannot create a so-called middle-class developmentalists through a petty bourgeoisie that is self-seeking, selfish and materialistic,” Aidoo is reported by myjoyonline.com.



Dr. Tony Aidoo, a former Defence Minister, said that the NDC can now trust former President John Dramani Mahama to lead it because he has learnt from his mistakes.

He added that the former president admitting the mistake he made in the 2020 general election makes him a better candidate for the 2024 general elections.



“You learn from your mistakes, and I believe that he [John Mahama] is a good learner. He has admitted that he made some mistakes. He admitted during the campaign for the 2020 elections.



“I am sure he can be trusted to keep faith with himself and the people of this country,” he added.



Meanwhile, John Dramani Mahama has indicated that the mistake of the NDC in the 2020 election is that it was not so vigilant at polling stations in the 2020 General Elections, which led to the rigging of the elections.



He said that in the next general elections, “it will be [a] ‘do or die’ (at the polling stations because the right thing must be done.”