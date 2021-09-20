NDC must learn how loyalty is rewarded from NPP – Atubiga

Stephen Atubiga

A former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga believes that his former political party needs to learn a lot from the New Patriotic Party in awarding loyalty.

Atubiga has over the years complained bitterly about the treatment meted to some members of the NDC whiles the party was in power.



He indicated that even when there were vacancies that could have been occupied by persons who had sacrificed for the party, that was not done.



Atubiga believes that the party succeeded in making most of their members who had sacrificed for the party handicapped that when the party is now in opposition, they are suffering the brunt.



Commenting on the recent appointments made by the President of Ghana, he noted that the New Patriotic Party rewards hard work and loyalty and it’s evident in the appointments made by the President.



Atubiga made this known in a post shared on Facebook and called on the NDC to learn a lot from the governing NPP.



“The DCE, MCE appointments made by the President, Shows another lesson of rewarding hard work, loyalty and all-inclusive. NDC must learn.”

Appointment of MMDCEs



The President of Ghana on Sunday, September 19 through the Local Government and Regional Reorganization Minister announced nominees who will serve as Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives across the country.



The President is said to have carefully selected persons who he believes will contribute to his course and that of the NPP.



The list took nine months into his second term before it could be released; a move which has been heavily criticized by some quarters as a prove of incompetence on the part of the President.



Since the announcement, there have been pockets of violence in some parts of the country including Chireponi where they do not accept the President’s nominee.