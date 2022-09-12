NDC must recall Charlotte Osei, Domelevo when they come to power – Ex- NPP member

Charlotte Osei (left), Daniel Domelevo (right)

Former parliamentary aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Oduro Takyi, has urged the NDC to reinstate former EC Commissioner, Charlotte Kession-Smith Osei, and ex-Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo if they come to power.

According to him, the two past officials, from information he has gathered, were bringing change to the institutions they headed which could have led to some transformation in the country.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Oduro Takyi suggested that the current head of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa and the Auditor-General, Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, have become puppets of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Mahama is vindicated by the appointment of Domelevo. Left to me alone, if the NDC wins power, he (Domelevo) should be brought back. There are two people that I wish will be recalled if we come to power.



“Charlotte Osei is one, Domelevo is the second person. I have spoken to some EC officials and they said that in the history of the 4th Republic, aside from Afari-Gyan, the only Electoral Commission Chairperson who was bringing change to the EC is Charlotte Osei,” he said in Twi.



Oduro Takyi, who is now a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), berated the government for failing to hold persons who have been cited for infractions in the 2021 Auditor General’s report accountable.



“The government is a wheelchair going to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) for a bailout. It is going to lie to the fund to get $ 3 billion which is GH¢ 30 billion but on the flip side we are losing GH¢ 51 billion at the various government agencies due to corruption,” he added.

Watch the interview in the video below:







Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/WA