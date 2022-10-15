1
Menu
News

NDC needs a Chairman who can be trusted – Asiedu Nketiah

Asiedu Nketiah?resize=600%2C372&ssl=1 Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary

Sat, 15 Oct 2022 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the opposition NDC needs a trusted and fearless leadership going into election 2024.

He says the party is the only party to save Ghanaians from the claws of incompetence of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, and therefore if they rely on people who cannot be trusted, winning the 2024 election will just be a dream.

He made this known via his official Twitter handle.

General Mosquito as he is affectionately called said “The success of NDC’s #Agenda2024 will require of us to build a winning mentality, plan, strategise and work for victory. We cannot fail the suffering mass of Ghanaians”.

Adding that “That journey requires a leadership that is FEARLESS, has the Political EXPERIENCE and can be TRUSTED to lead our army to the electoral battlefield. We can do it. Let’s do this together”.

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});





— Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (@ja_nketiah) October 12, 2022

Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Agradaa’s ‘son’ charges at journalist in court
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Related Articles: