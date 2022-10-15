NDC needs a Chairman who can be trusted – Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, NDC General Secretary

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah says the opposition NDC needs a trusted and fearless leadership going into election 2024.

He says the party is the only party to save Ghanaians from the claws of incompetence of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, and therefore if they rely on people who cannot be trusted, winning the 2024 election will just be a dream.



He made this known via his official Twitter handle.



General Mosquito as he is affectionately called said “The success of NDC’s #Agenda2024 will require of us to build a winning mentality, plan, strategise and work for victory. We cannot fail the suffering mass of Ghanaians”.



Adding that “That journey requires a leadership that is FEARLESS, has the Political EXPERIENCE and can be TRUSTED to lead our army to the electoral battlefield. We can do it. Let’s do this together”.





