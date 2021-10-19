NDC needs a new face – Kojo Bonsu declares intention to contest Presidential primaries

Kojo Bonsu, the former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly

Kojo Bonsu, the former Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly has thrown his hat in the ring for the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer position for the 2024 elections.

Kojo Bonsu believes that as far as contesting the polls is concerned, he is a fresh face who ought to be given an opportunity by the party.



In an Adom FM interview, Kojo Bonsu shied away from discussing John Dramani Mahama but emphasized that he will be contesting when the time is due.



He said that John Mahama’s successive defeats is an obvious indication that Ghanaians would want a new candidate hence the need for the party to repose their confidence in him.



“I don't want to talk about him because I also want to be President. I want to contest the flagbearship race of the NDC. I will not support him this time because I want to contest. I will definitely contest.



"Former President John Mahama has contested the elections twice and lost. he is known too much by Ghanaians hence the need for a new face. There’s a need for a new person to come and lead the NDC and not Mahama this time around."

John Dramani Mahama is widely expected to lead the opposition party to the 2024 elections and help them wrestle back power from the New Patriotic Party.



It has been rumored that former Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor will also be gunning for the position. Touching on the issue in one of his tours, John Mahama said that it will be in the interest of the NDC’s democratic credentials if they get multiple candidates for their primaries.



“From next year, we (NDC) will begin our branch, constituency, regional and national elections. From there we will do our flagbearership elections.



“The NDC is a democratic party so all those who show interest and qualify to contest must be allowed to do so. We must all support whoever emerges victorious into the 2024 elections, and I am certain that God will give us victory,” he said.