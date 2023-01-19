NDC needs educated polling agents in 2024 – Azorka

Awudu Azorka, First National Vice Chairman (NDC)

First National Vice Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka has called all educated members of the party to accept to work as polling agents on the day of elections in the year 2024.

According to him, the NDC would need such individuals will be able to cross-check all rigging activities planned by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“If you know you are learned who can read and write then you have to go to the polling station to work on the day of elections. Go and work as polling agents, when they count two, you also count same”, Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka said in an interview with TV XYZ monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



“Don’t wait for anyone to employ you as polling agents before you do so”, he added.

Chief Azorka warned that people with the intent of getting positions and jobs in the next NDC government must first join their leader John Mahama in the campaign and the struggle to win power and not wait till they win before they appear with the CVs for jobs.



“I’m telling you that don’t wait till the old struggles and win before you go to him with your big CVs for positions. Go and work as polling agents, when they count two, you also count the same. Don’t wait for anyone to employ you as polling agents before you do so”, he stressed.



“They have been rigging the elections, but not always and this is going to be the last. It is the last one”, he added.