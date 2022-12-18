3
NDC needs fearless, courageous leaders to match NPP boot for boot – Ashiamah

NDC 1.jfif NDC are holding their 10th National Congress

Former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Buem constituency, Daniel Kwesi Ashiamah has averred that the party must come out stronger after its national delegates congress.

He said the election of national executives should not divide the party but unite it.

He was worried that some individuals are always annoyed when people declare their support for some candidates.

He said the party needs executives who are prepared to go into an unflinching contest with the NPP.

To him, the ongoing polls would prepare them to face the NPP without fear.

The former MP said the NDC needs people who are fearless to match the NPP boot for boot because they are ruthless, shameless and wicked and will do anything to win political power.

He stated that the NPP are liars and are prepared to use all forms of machinations to win power and as a party, they need executives who can prevent that.

He charged the party to unite its front and come out stronger after the polls without any bitterness or pain from anyone.

Source: rainbowradionline.com
