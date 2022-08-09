8
NDC needs more time in opposition to restructure - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo North Star Radio.png President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that the largest opposition party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), needs more time in opposition to reorganise itself for the future.

In a Radio North Star interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo said that he is stunned by the fact that the NDC, as the party in opposition, has not re-organised its structures for the 2024 general elections.

The president indicated that the NDC is not ready for the 2024 election, adding that the party’s grassroots restructuring process, which is taking place in some parts of the country, has been marred by chaos.

"...National Democratic Congress, they should spend more time in opposition so they can organize themselves better for the future of Ghana than what they are today. I am surprised that the ruling party was the first to take the initiative to reorganize because you would have thought that in these matters it would always be the opposition who would be the first to (reorganise themselves), but we have completed ours and they haven’t even begun.

“You have heard of incidents that have already begun to emerge – reports of gunfire, assaults, and everything at this beginning stage,” the president said.

He added that “There is always going to be a contrast between this party (NPP), a national party responding to the issues across the country, that goes about its internal processes in a dignified and decorous fashion, but with purpose. The renewal of the party’s structures that we have seen so far all tells you of a party that is getting ready for the big battle of 2024.”

The president reiterated that he is confident the party will “break the 8” because of the good work his government has done for the people of Ghana.

“We have all learnt our lessons from what happened. Those (the lessons) that came from our own side and those that were external. And we are determined that not only will it be a victory but it will be a decisive victory in 2024,” he said.

