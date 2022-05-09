1
Menu
News

NDC not an alternative - Mireku Duker on Mahama's 'Deceitful' promise to repeal E-Levy

Video Archive
Mon, 9 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

George Mireku-Duker, the deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress of applying deception in the matter of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

The NDC through former president John Dramani Mahama have promised to repeal the E-Levy Act when elected into office in 2025.

Mahama made the promise during a recent public lecture and has since received backlash from a number of governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, members.

The Deputy Minister in addressing Mahama's position on Accra-based Peace FM stressed that the NDC was not an alternative and could not be trusted.

Watch his interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
See how Otumfuo took over roads in Memphis - US with grand procession
Kofi Adomah reveals three jobs he turned down
The story of the young Ghanaian graduate making millions out of trash and waste
23rd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards: Full list of winners
Meet Ghana's first female Supreme Court Judge and only lady Speaker of Parliament
GPRTU to increase fares by 30% on May 13
‘Refined’ Sarkodie tastes better – Abena Korkor
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Related Articles: