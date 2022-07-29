NDC now a keep fit club – Atubiga

Former Member of NDC Communication Team, Stephen Atubiga

Expelled former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Atubiga, has berated the leadership of the party over their participation in demonstrations organized by pressure groups.

According to him, the constitution of the opposition party dictates that it does not participate in demos by pressure groups, however, the current leadership of the party has flagrantly disregarded it and participated in the recent Arise Ghana demonstration.



He contended that the party has lost its vigor in staging protests adding that it is no longer as attractive as before.



“Those days, if you hear that NDC is coming during demonstrations, it is like a tiger and lion approaching but today, they have turned the party (NDC) into a keep fit club. In NDC’s constitution, if you are an elected leader and you find yourself leading any pressure group, it means you are no longer representing the interest of the party.



“What has NDC got to do with Arise Ghana? Look, the Arise Ghana consists of young men who are wise and have integrity. But look at what has happened, whatever steps the Arise Ghana leadership will embark on, you will see NDC executives as leaders to the group…” Atubiga was quoted by angelonline.com as saying.



The founder of the National Liberation Congress (NLC) also asked the leadership of the NDC to leave their post if they cannot strategize to win power in 2024.

He stated that he will merge his party with the NDC in a bid to achieve his objective of recapturing power for the biggest opposition party.



“That is why some of us have said that if you [NDC] think you cannot strategize the party to win the election but you have your trust in pressure groups and forming allies with them, then, leave the party for us and we will take control, we will take over the party, merge it with NLC and then strategize and win election 2024,” Stephen Atubiga said.



DS/SARA