NDC now breeding infants who are 'intolerant, hate, insult' - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho is a former deputy General Secretary of the NDC

• Koku Anyidoho is worried about the current state of the main opposition NDC

• He avers that the party is losing its soul and needs to go back to its roots



• He is also concerned about vile nature of young people in the party



Former General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, is worried about the current state of the party.



He believes that the party must reclaim its unique tradition and go back to its roots.



He is also worried that the party is in his view breeding vile young members who in his opinion are intolerant, expouse hatred and insult.

"The NDC has Never been a myopic Entity. The NDC is a CONGRESS made up of solid minds from all sides of our Political Traditions.



"So, how come we are now breeding infants who are, INTOLERANT, HATE & INSULT? The NDC belongs to a unique Tradition; let's go back to our roots," he wrote on Twitter.



In recent times, Anyidoho has taken on his former boss and General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia over what he says is his "alleged" expulsion from the party over anti-party conduct and indiscipline.



He officially wrote to the party to rescind the expulsion notice whipch he insists he saw through the media and threatened in his August 18 statement to sue if he did not get a response in 72 hours.



"Asiedu-Nketiah's 72hr Ultimatum is up! He will now know that he cannot abuse the constitution of the NDC" he tweeted stating in a follow-up tweet that he did not know why a mosquito (Asiedu Nketia) will want to pick up up a fight with a bull (himself).

GhanaWeb has no report of Anyidoho having filed any legal processes in respect to his expulsion at the time of filing this report.







