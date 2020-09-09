General News

NDC on a mission to rescue Ghanaians from 'few family members' pillaging Ghana – Ofosu Ampofo

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said the party’s mantra that it is on a “rescue mission” in the 2020 elections was carefully adopted.

Mr Ampofo told GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020, that “rescue mission” reflects the call from Ghanaians across the country.



“The ‘rescue mission’ is really the clarion call. We need to rescue you [Ghanaians] from this fear and intimidation. We need to rescue this country from where a few people, a few family members want to capture the state. We want to rescue it and create an opportunity for all and not only for a privileged few…that is what the ‘rescue mission’ is about,” he said.



He was answering a question posed by GhanaWeb on whether the mantra is no just another nice phrase to deceive Ghanaians to give the NDC and John Dramani Mahama the mandate to govern.



According to him, the NDC is committed to ensuring that all bottlenecks that the governing New Patriotic Party has put in the way of progress for Ghanaians are removed if it wins power on December 7, 2020.



“Rescue mission because financial institutions have collapsed and today people who work in the banks and others have nowhere to look up to. The rescue mission is to come with packages that will resuscitate these banks and make sure that Ghanaians occupy the commanding heights of the sector.

“Today, the banking sector is dominated by foreigners. The few Ghanaians like Dr Kwabena Duffuor, Dr Nduom and others who blazed the trail and were establishing very strong local financial institutions have all been collapsed,” he lamented.







The NDC has on many occasions criticised President Nana Akufo-Addo for loading his government with his relatives, an action the opposition party has described as nepotistic.





