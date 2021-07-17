NDC only playing politics - Wereko-Brobby moots for rejection of calls for CJ to step aside

Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby is a founding member of the NPP

Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the populace to not fall for the calls being made by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Chief Justice to step aside.



Kwasi Anin-Yeboah had been accused of demanding a $5 million bribe in order to influence a decision at the Supreme Court.



The head of the judiciary eventually denied the allegations, petitioning the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to look into the matter but that was not enough for the NDC.



Asiedu Nketia, who is the General Secretary of the NDC, called for Kwasi Anin-Yeboah to step aside as investigations are undertaken but Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby disagrees.

“Good governance dictates that the Chief Justice steps aside during the pendency of the investigations by the Judicial Service relative to the issue of alleged misconduct on his part as a Supreme Court Judge. The Chief Justice cannot be a judge in his own cause, hence cannot set up a committee to investigate allegations of misconduct against himself,” he had said in a press conference earlier this week.



But speaking on Saturday, July 17, 2021, edition of NewsFile on the JoyNews channel, Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby explained that calls like that by the NDC should be considered as purely political comments.



“Their (NDC) call for a commission of enquiry into the allegations against the CJ on the GHS5 million allegations, is just politics and must be dismissed. If the chief had come out to say that the CJ demanded the said amount from him, or he was made to pay the said amount, then this matter would have demanded more merit but as it is, it is hearsay, and it should be dismissed for what it is,” he said.



A private legal practitioner, Akwasi Afrifa, while responding to a petition filed against him at the General Legal Council alleged that a former client he was representing at the Supreme Court told him that the Chief Justice had demanded a US$5 million bribe from him to allegedly influence a court case in his favour.



