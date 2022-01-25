NDC opposed to fresh taxes when gov’t is living large – Mahama

Minority maintains stance on E-levy

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) remains opposed to the imposition of the numerous fresh taxes on Ghanaians “at a time when Government is living large and unwilling or unable to trim expenditure, cut waste and check corruption.”

According to Mr. Mahama, these taxes which he described as “burdensome taxes” will erode business capital, “especially at a time when Government has crowded out the private sector's access to credit by its voracious appetite for borrowing.”



In Mr. Mahama’s view, the Ghanaian economy has been collapsed by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



He noted that “the debt crisis, for which there are very few tangible projects to show for, and worsening economic hardship of Ghanaians amply demonstrate the negative impact of a collapsed economy.”



Mr. Mahama said these when he joined NDC Members of Parliament for the closing session of their 2022 Caucus retreat on Monday, 24 January 2022.

He said the retreat was a good session as the MPs prepared to resume sitting.



He noted that the NDC MPs have demonstrated their commitment to pushing the desires and interests of their constituents and Ghanaians generally in the House.



Applauding the Minority lawmakers, Mr. Mahama said “our MPs and the leadership have done very well in holding government accountable and on behalf of the general membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I expressed our appreciation to them.”



He said it is important for lawmakers to always remember that they are representing the people and are also in the House to represent the NDC.