NDC optimistic its MPs who are in court over parliamentary results will win

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Abraham Amaliba has expressed optimism that the party’s Members of Parliament whose eligibility are being challenged in court will win the case.

He also expressed hope that the seats being occupied by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) that they are also challenging will go in favour of the party.



This comes after the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson appealed the cancellation of his election as the lawmaker for the area by a Cape Coast High court.



According to the court, as of the time of filing his documents to contest the election in Assin North, Mr Quayson was still holding allegiance to another country.



The NDC is also challenging the Techiman South results which were declared in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

Speaking on this in an interview with TV3 on Saturday October 2, Mr Amaliba said “Courts are on recess. Fortunately for us, the courts are resuming on the 4th of October that is Monday.



“When the courts resume on Monday the case will be starting around 15th and 18th October. That is when there will be actions again in those cases.



“We think that we have a strong case. In Techiman South we think that our parliamentary candidate won that seat outright so we will adduce evidence to support our case.



“In all the cases we are optimistic that the courts will do justice. Because the matter is in court I don’t want to go into detail but on our side as NDC, we are sure of the evidence available to us to be able to ensure that we retain those seats.”