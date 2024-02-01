NDC parliamentary candidate organises phase II of skills training for women at Daboya-Mankarigu

Women who pariticipated in the workshop

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Daboya- Mankarigu Constituency, Alhaji Shaibu Mahama Obei has organized a two-day skills training workshop for women in the constituency.

The training workshop is aimed at equipping the women in the acquisition of skills in soap making, detergents, pomades, yogurt, and other products that are used in everyday activities.



Resource persons were drawn from across different regions to make the training program a success.



Over 150 women took part in the two-day training workshop at Mankarigu which started on January 29 to January 30, 2024.



The remaining phases will be organized in the coming weeks across the entire constituency to afford women the opportunity to acquire hands-on skills to be able to augment and support themselves and their families economically, through the commercialisation of the skills acquired during the training.



The NDC parliamentary candidate believes so much in women's empowerment as he has a strong conviction that women's empowerment is the key element in fighting poverty in society.

He has therefore pledged to ensure he does everything within his means to empower the women in his constituency.



A statement signed by Sidik Jabaru John, the NDC Communications Officer for the Daboya Mankarigu Constituency said Alhaji Shaibu Mahama Obei believes in the Chinese adage which states that it’s better to teach a person how to fish rather than give him or her fish.



He admonished the women to take advantage of the skills training opportunity for the attainment of their financial stability.



He extended his special thanks and appreciation to Alhaji Al-Hassan Uthman Gbangu, the former Regional Finance Committee Chairman ( NDC Upper West Region), a former member of the National Welfare8 Committee, NDC and a former member of the National Business Development Committee, NDC.



To the resource persons who made this possible, Alhaji Obei conveys his gratitude and appreciation for their immense contributions to making the program a success.