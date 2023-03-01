NDC philanthropist gifts Greater Accra office GH¢100,000 to offset rent arrears

Nii Ashie Moore, the NDC Gt Accra Chairman announced this when Dr Duffuor visited them

An unidentified philanthropist has donated GH¢100,000 to the Greater Accra Regional Office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to help it offset its outstanding rent.

This was made known by the Regional Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, when one of the flagbearer aspirants of the party, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, visited the regional office to seek their blessing on his intended tour of the region.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor had gone to meet the executives of the NDC in the Greater Accra Region ahead of his intention to lead the party as its flagbearer.



While addressing the Duffuor team, the Regional Chairman, Nii Ashie Moore, expressed his joy that the former Minister of Finance had decided to visit them that day, describing it as a special day.



He explained that before the former Governor of the Bank of Ghana showed up at their offices, a philanthropist in the party had come to donate GH¢100,000 to them.



“As we sit here today, you also coming here has brought luck. One of the philanthropists within the region has come to dash us GH¢100,000 a while ago, to aid us pay our rent arrears, that’s why today is a special day. As I’ve said, you’ve also come so since you’re also here, we know that the blessings will be double-double,” he said.

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor is in the race to become the NDC flagbearer with three others: former president, John Dramani Mahama; former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu; and a businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah.



