NDC polls: I’ll employ grassroot campaign for victory 2024 election – Ibrahim Musa

John Dramani Mahama with Ibrahim Musa

The aspiring Greater Accra Deputy Regional Organizer for NDC, Ibrahim Musa aka Avaa says he will go down and work with the grassroot to ensure the party wins 2024 elections.

In an interview with Bonohene Baffour Awuah on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa FM he catalogued a number of steps he will employ when voted for as the Greater Accra Regional Deputy Organizer for the NDC.



“I will make sure to visit a constituency every month. I will not just visit but when I get there we will move from wards to branches and meet the votes, because they are the people with the vote. When they realized someone of a high status in the party has come down to work with them, the branch executives will be motivated to work more and that’s where the votes are,” Mr. Musa explained.



He assured that he will not be an organizer who will not pay attention to things that happen in the region and wait to be served a report during a crisis but rather he will go there himself for first head information.

“When I was a constituency chairman, I was part of the people who would go round to paste flyers and hang flags from 8pm to 4am with my boys. Because I couldn’t stay idle and watch them do it all alone and that is the same energy I am bringing to the region,” he added.



The aspiring regional deputy organizer stated that leaders are not voted into power to be in their offices adding that he will be instrumental with every happenings in the region.



“I will make sure NDC amasses a huge vote difference in the 2024 elections for victory in Accra. I believe if they (delegates) vote for me this coming Sunday, they will know they voted for the best and hardworking man for the job,” Avaa assured.