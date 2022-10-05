NDC polls: Journalist cleared to contest as Deputy Jomoro Communications Officer

Isaac Kwofie Kwaw

A broadcast journalist with Jomoro-based New Day FM in the Western Region, Isaac Kwofie Kwaw, has been cleared by the Vetting Committee to contest as a Deputy Communications Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Jomoro Constituency.

The NDC Elections Committee in collaboration with the Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to conduct the Jomoro Constituency Executives Elections on Saturday, October 22, 2022.



Speaking to the newsmen in the area after his vetting, Isaac Kwofie Kwaw who is one of the producers of the New Day FM’s morning show disclosed that his decision to contest as a Deputy Communications Officer on the ticket of NDC was to help the NDC Communications Department in the constituency to be more formidable and attractive.



He also added that he could not sit down aloof to allow the Akufo-Addo-led government to collapse the economy of Ghana and hence his decision to join the opposition NDC to win power in 2024 to save the economy from collapsing completely.



"Even though journalists are not supposed to do active politics in Ghana but if you look at how President Akufo-Addo and Bawumia are governing this country, it is not good at all.



"They are collapsing the economy of this country and as a journalist who knows the reality on the grounds, I have to use my experience and knowledge in journalism to join the Jomoro NDC Communications Department to educate the masses about how Akufo-Addo is collapsing the economy", he stated.

He took the opportunity to urge Ghanaians to have good faith in the NDC party and Mr. John Mahama and rally behind them to recapture political power in 2024 from the incompetent and insensitive Akufo-Addo government.



"I will use your biggest platform to urge all Ghanaians to have good faith in Mr. John Mahama and the NDC party and support us to recapture political power from the incompetent and insensitive Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government", he called.



"The hardship under Akufo-Addo watch is too much. Everything in the country has been increased astronomically, we can't even buy pure water to drink, we can't buy petrol, we are suffering too", he added.



He stated that when you visit the Jomoro Constituency the Akufo-Addo government has done nothing in the area.



He said that the road network linking Samenye barrier to Half Assini, the Municipal Capital was in a very bad state.

"Some people are saying Akufo-Addo has constructed all the roads in Jomoro here, it is not true, you look at the road network from Samenye barrier to the Municipal capital, Half Assini, very deplorable, the youth in Jomoro here don't have any work to do, this government has not created any job for my colleague youth, Akufo-Addo and his Appointees don't have anything to offer we the people of Jomoro", he emphasized.



He, therefore, called on traditional leaders, pastors, teachers, journalists and other professionals to join him to support John Mahama and NDC to recapture political power from the governing NPP in 2024.



He also seized the opportunity to appeal to the rank and file of the NDC party to remain united.



"Let me appeal to all NDC members in the country to remain united because without unity we cannot win the 2024 general elections so I will urge my colleague candidates to be mindful of their campaign messages so that at the end of the day, bringing the losers together we will not find it difficult", he said.



Isaac Kwofie Kwaw appealed to all the NDC delegates in the Jomoro Constituency to vote massively for him to be part of the Communications Department for effective marketing of the party in the area.