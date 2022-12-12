NDC polls: Vote for me and we’ll win at the polling station – Amoo

Deputy General Secretary hopeful, Evans Amoo

A Deputy General Secretary hopeful on the ticket of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Evans Amoo is promising the party will not go to the Supreme Court (SC) after the 2024 general elections.

According to him, if the party’s delegates do him the honour by voting for him massively in the December 17, 2022 national delegates’ congress to elect national officers to steer the affairs of the party, he would ensure the party will not go to the Supreme Court to challenge the results of the 2024 polls.



"I will ensure we win the polls at the polling stations by rolling out measures whereby the party will get its results ahead of the Electoral Commission," the Deputy General Secretary hopeful assured.



Mr Evans Amoo made this declaration while speaking in an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odeyieba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, December 12, 2022.



Mr Amoo said he has the tenacity to ensure the party wins the next elections at the polling station with ease.



He explained that with his background in finance, he will be mobilising the needed funds for the party to roll out strategies that will ensure the party’s votes are collated and guarded at the polling stations.



"By this, I can assure you that we are not going to sit down for what transpired in the 2020 general elections to repeat itself," he asserted.

"We will have our own mechanism for winning the 2024 polls," he indicated.



Commenting on current developments in the management of the country, he bemoaned the suffering of Ghanaians under the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He further bemoaned Ghanaians going through excruciating pain as a result of the draconian economic policies being implemented by the NPP.



According to him, if Facebook were to be a Ghanaian company, this government would have collapsed it by now.



“Under this government, companies are being collapsed with the introduction of new taxes in a manner that defies logic.



"The NPP government collapsed six indigenous banks when they could support these banks to stay afloat," he charged.