NDC polls: Your govt is supervising the worst economic conditions ever in Ghana - Mahama 'bites' Akufo-Addo

John Dramani Mahama

The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has objurgated the administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mr. John Mahama, addressing NDC delegates at the party's ongoing National Delegates Conference at the Accra Sports Stadium, branded the Akufo-Addo government as the worst government ever in the history of Ghana.



According to him, "the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia government have supervised the worst economic conditions in several decades and brought upon us hardship that our entire generation of our population has never witnessed before in all our existence".



He noted that, due to the bad governance and policies of the current administration, the life-savings and investments of Ghanaians are being eroded and adversely affecting the populace.



"The life savings of Ghanaians, their business capital, their pensions and the very survival of our commercial banks and insurance companies are threatened by the first debt restructuring ever undertaken by our country and this is because of the reckless borrowing of the Finance Minister and the Economic Management Team led by His Excellency the Vice President", he said.

The former President further hinted that "zero (0) percent in 2023 and measly 5 percent and 10 percent interest will be paid in 2024 and 2025 respectively with minimal instalments of principals due for payment to be made over a 5 to 15-year period".



To him, there is no better future for Ghana under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) regime.



"... several individuals and pensioners cannot guarantee that they will be alive by 2037 to see the final 41 percent maturity of their principal."



He advised his party members and supporters gathered at the conference to peacefully elect their new executives and also show exemplary behavior so as to become the next government to save Ghanaians from the ruins caused by the Akufo-Addo government.